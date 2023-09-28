Renowned Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo has made more findings, which have changed the course of the investigation into the unfortunate death of Mohbad.

The movie star recently revealed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have both received invitations from the Nigerian police to be questioned; if they are innocent, this will offer them an opportunity to clear their names.

Iyabo Ojo, however, said that the Nigerian police had previously told her. They will be listed as wanted if they do not follow the police’s orders and return on time.

The thespian is committed to seeing justice served and has actively been involved and also assisted in the inquiry of Mohbad’s death.

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, who is known for his in-depth questioning, recently interviewed Naira Marley.

In that interview, Omokri confronted the contentious artist and queried whether he had any involvement in Mohbad’s tragic passing.

Naira Marley was quick to point out that he wasn’t even in the country when the tragic event took place. He had supplied a voice note conversation with Mohbad from just a week before the young artist passed away to support his claim, highlighting their cordial connection at the time.

As the investigation unfolds, the music industry and fans alike are eagerly awaiting for the culprits to be brought to book and for the truth to come to light. The involvement of prominent personalities like Marlians music boss and Sam Larry adds more tension to the situation.