Netizens are gushing as popular singer Portable is seen having a sweet encounter with Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife.

After the controversial street-hop rapper revealed their relationship, they made a big show, demonstrating their mutual adoration. Recall that at the age of 83, Queen Dami’s late husband passed away in April 2022.

The zazoo crooner had stated throughout the interview that they started dating after the king passed away.

Portable had said:

“Queen Dami has been my fan from day one. When I now heard of the king’s death, after king na king. You wouldn’t have seen me with her if the king was still alive. I no dey follow person wife.”

Queen Dami appeared to confirm their connection when she shared a video of herself and the musician enjoying a good time on Monday, September 18.

Watch video below: