A Nigerian father ‘s story about how he met his wife has gone viral after he shared it with his daughter in a video.

The father, who was seated calmly on a chair, revealed to his daughter that he met her mother at his workplace when she came to fetch water.

According to him, he had to try hard to win her over because she made herself scarce and gave him a tough time.

The daughter burst into laughter upon hearing the story, and the video has since attracted a lot of attention online, with many people commenting on how sweet and heartwarming it is.

One Mrs sho: “‎your dad is very funny, I had to go watch your other videos.. God keep them both to eat the fruit of their labour.”

zahra wrote: “‎My papa say him jam my mama where she Dey sell tuwo omo laugh wan kee me that day.”

kvng_pharouk wrote: “Nothing you wan tell me your dad is from ilorin.”

DAYO Grandma’s Fav wrote: “‎How I wish to do like this to my dad but iro nii e go dey do like soldier every time ni.”

June jones wrote: “‎And we get water for our own house Shey I no go spoil pumping machine like this.”

YemmyVik wrote: “‎I don’t mind seeing your mom,you dad is good looking abeg.”

Watch the videos HERE And HERE.

