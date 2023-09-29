BBNaija All-star housemate,Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Ceec has become the newest owner of a brand new Innoson MVP Ikenga after emerging the winner of the just concluded Innoson task.

Recall that the housemates took part in the Innoson Vehicles task this evening, and it was a high stakes three-round game as the prize was a beautiful 6-sitter car.

Adekunle and Ilebaye did not make it into the second round, and it was a battle between Mercy Ceec, Cross and Pere.

However, Cross and Mercy were disqualified from the game while Ceec and Pere made it to the finale.

Ceec automatically won the car after she was declared winner of the Innoson task.

Her recent win has sparked debates online.

While many people celebrates her win, others are of the opinion that she winning the car is a proof that she won’t emerge win of the BBNaija All-star show.

Umerah Ebuka wrote: Anyone that wins the innoson car will never win the 120m

Watch out!!!

Chidera Orogho wrote: Make Ilebaye no steal that key o like she stole makeup

Cross wan hang himself

Queen Cee will use the car to drive her 120M home

Winner Ceec this is definitely her week CeecX120M congratulations kingCeec

Hope Mafhoko wrote: Winner Ceec this is definitely her week CeecX120M congratulations kingCeec

Mutiu Ayosat Tope wrote; Yes we are winning both the car and the money

Farai The boss lady wrote: Congratulations Ceec atleast you have won the car as ilebaye grabs the 120million

