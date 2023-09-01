Famous actor and model, Timini Egbuson has expressed shock after his Cape Town villa was broken into by thieves.

The Nollywood thespian went online to cry out after the incident as he shared a footage of the robbers.

He revealed that he had just landed South Africa some hours after it occurred.

A video he shared shows the thieves covered in marks and holding dangerous objects moving away With his stuffs.

Timini Egbuson revealed that all his stuff was stolen except his watches and his passport because he took them along with him.

Timini wrote;

“On the first day I landed Capetown, thieves broke into my villa and stole ALL my stuff. Thank God I had my passport and watches with me.”

See the post below;