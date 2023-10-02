Nigerian singer Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, has been showered with praise from concerned Nigerians as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

Jada, who is also the superstar singer’s manager was born on October 20, 1983, in the United States, was captured on video enjoying her birthday with the singer in an unnamed restaurant in Lagos, Nigeria.

She was seen holding hands with Wizkid and lying warmly on his chest.

During this celebration, netizens couldn’t help but notice that there was no engagement rings and the lack of reports about her marriage to the singer, despite having children with him.

In response, an individual took to the comments section to appreciate her for her patience and strength in not leaving the singer despite not being married and having children with him.

While others also shared their opinion on the attached video.

See some reactions below:

rittylicious_aku: “Nice 2 kids and no ring yet? Some women are truly emotionally strong.”

olajuwon8783: “Jada P is so in love with wiz… wiz don use scope scatter her head.”

_marineroflaqos: “Wiz always feel safe and comfortable with Jada, she must really be a good woman.”

____________heaven01: “Lesson : Make money my brothers women gone bend their rules for you them no get choice.”

official_gidiboy000: “Jada p…be giving me joy with her smile happy birthday beautiful… long life is assured.”

george.excess: “Na real man be dis popsy…after burial, next na BD…you try Abeg.”

Watch the video below;