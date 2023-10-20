Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid was spotted in a Lagos nightclub with his baby mama, Jada P.

The ‘Essence’ crooner seemed to have moved on from his mother’s untimely death.

Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, who also doubles as his manager looked stunning together in the club and couldn’t be separated. The performer was spotted drinking a drink and dancing to his song “Ojuelegba.”

The two are seen cuddled together on the couch in the video, taking in all the fun.

A video of the musician with his baby mama has sparked reactions from fans. Others commented on the artist’s family-manlike demeanor and expressed their best wishes.

Read some reactions below…

@Gidtobar: “Family man, Wizkid!” @michaelkitan: “Shayo boy @oluwa_nasco: “This is Wande Coal’s birthday party. These two their friendship, na god joining them together, they too love each other.”

@Autima_Amanda1: “My people dey enjoy themselves!”*

@honbabatundeolawoyin_: “BIG WIZ.”

@writer_ronke_of_ekiti: “This one wey she dey rub belle, another one don dey?”

@Therichayuba: “E pain me say girls wey I see bobis don faII.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/GucciStarboi/status/1715203603038949488?s=20