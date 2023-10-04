Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a. CeeC, an ex-BBNaija ‘All Stars’ contestant, enjoys a regal ride in her opulent new Innoson ‘Ikenga’ vehicle.

You might remember that the reality star won the amazing car after overcoming Pere Egbi in the Innoson assignment on Friday.

CeeC has received her brand-new car from the corporation after the show has ended.

In a video that appeared online, CeeC could be seen driving about with her co-star and friend, Uriel Oputa.

Watch video below:

obmasgold9_ said: “Aleast we won a valuable brand new car worth millions of naira”

afini_enya reacted: “This car fine pass the winner own… We no go gree”

cherry_amie stated: “Innoson cars are lit i wonder why government no dey use am”

lynn2love32 penned: “Uriel is just happy for everyone! I love that for her”

akuoma1995 remarked: “The car is mad they really went all out giving a befitting car toa housemate this time.. Allstar for a Reason. Congratulations Ceemoney”