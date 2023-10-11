Nigerian superstar Davido was recently left shocked and amused when a female fan playfully smacked his backside while he was performing on stage.

The incident happened during a recent performance of the singer’s hit song “If.”

In a viral videos, Davido turned around with his back to the crowd, dancing and singing along to the song, when the female fan reached out and tapped his backside.

The music star, who was clearly taken aback by the unexpected touch, turned around and smiled at the fan. He then jokingly asked her, “Why are you touching my yansh?”

The fan laughed and apologized, but Davido didn’t seem to mind too much. He simply laughed it off and continued with his performance.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with many fans praising Davido for his cool and collected reaction. Some fans also joked that the fan should be grateful that Davido didn’t call security on her.

Watch the video below;

