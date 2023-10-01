Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has revealed that Grammy award winner, Burna Boy influenced his decision to resume making music.

The ‘Gwagwalada’ crooner said he quit singing when he gained admission into the university and only resumed after listening to songs by Burna Boy and UK rapper, J Hus.

BNXN made this known while appearing as a guest on Hip TV’s programme, Trending, hosted by reality TV star, Kim Oprah.

He said; “When I got into the university, I dropped everything that had to do with music. What inspired me to go back to doing music was that I started listening to Burna Boy and J Hus. I started listening to real music. And I was like, I think I can do this.”