Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and producer, recalls being denied major roles in movies during her early days because she was labeled as “not fine.”

The mother of two revealed that she was denied major roles in Yoruba indigenous films due to her physical appearance.

Funke Akindele told her story on an episode of Toke Moments, a podcast hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa, noting that producers were only giving her minor roles, which made her cry.

The ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ star also described how her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, assisted her on numerous occasions when she had disagreements with filmmakers who turned her down due to her appearance.

Akindele said; “I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film. And, I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”