BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has gushed over her colleagues, Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke’s relationship.

It could be recalled that the reality star had in 2021, admitted to having a crush on the actor.

In the now-deleted post, Uriel bragged about her cooking skills as she gushes over Pere.

She had asked anyone close to Pere to ask him how he likes his meals.

“Pere dey enter my eyes oooo

Let me shut up

Someone should ask him how he likes his eggs o Because I be magician inside kitchen.

And…… ok bye” she wrote.

However, they never dated.

Presently, Pere is dating Mercy Eke, and Uriel has disclosed that she is happy for the General.

She wrote; “I’m actually happy for my Pere. Love is beautiful”

See below;

