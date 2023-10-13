A video trending on TikTok shows Wizkid’s reaction as an obsessed lady walks up to him at his mother’s funeral.
The fan identified as @phunzybby expressed her obsession with the Grammy winner while approaching him for a photo together.
Wizkid was seen at the burial ceremony without security as his fans hustled to take pictures with him.
His reaction to the lady’s approach came as a shock to many as he calmly looked into her camera allowing her capture them together.
She said; I’m obsessed with Wizkid.”
Netizens have praised Wizkid’s humble attitude despite the crowd gathering and surrounding him for photos.
See netizens reactions below:
@Adekemi crowned reacted: “Aww.”
@Olamide2016 reacted: “God make my son a great person in life.”
@Afyadye said: “You noticed he had no security with him.”
@Aisha babyo1 said: “Big wiz.”
@THE WAVE said: “Person Soft, oh my days.”
@obinda said: “They don stress my Guy.”
@Bella user9224055 reacted: “My man.”
@International contractor reacted: “Stay stronger bro.”
@Anika Berry said: “See as person fresh.”
See the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjQsAv7T/
