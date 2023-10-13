A video trending on TikTok shows Wizkid’s reaction as an obsessed lady walks up to him at his mother’s funeral.

The fan identified as @phunzybby expressed her obsession with the Grammy winner while approaching him for a photo together.

Wizkid was seen at the burial ceremony without security as his fans hustled to take pictures with him.

His reaction to the lady’s approach came as a shock to many as he calmly looked into her camera allowing her capture them together.

She said; I’m obsessed with Wizkid.”

Netizens have praised Wizkid’s humble attitude despite the crowd gathering and surrounding him for photos.

See netizens reactions below:

@Adekemi crowned reacted: “Aww.”

@Olamide2016 reacted: “God make my son a great person in life.”

@Afyadye said: “You noticed he had no security with him.”

@Aisha babyo1 said: “Big wiz.”

@THE WAVE said: “Person Soft, oh my days.”

@obinda said: “They don stress my Guy.”

@Bella user9224055 reacted: “My man.”

@International contractor reacted: “Stay stronger bro.”

@Anika Berry said: “See as person fresh.”

See the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjQsAv7T/