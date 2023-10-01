Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi has revealed how he was approached by drug pushers in Nigeria and overseas to join them and an international drug peddler.

According to the humour merchant, he was tempted by many people in so many ways when he relocated to Lagos State as an up and coming comedian.

Okey Bakassi made this disclosure while making an appearance on Channels TV September 30.

In his words:

“When I came into Lagos as a young man, I was tempted in so many different ways, by so many different people.

“I am talking about fraudsters, to drug dealers, I was approached. When you are in entertainment, you are approached to peddle drugs. I have been approached overseas, I have been approached in Nigeria by drug dealers.

“They first shower you with gifts, then they approach you in the hotel and they talk business. They tell you other people who are doing it and making money.”

