Nollywood actress, Mary Igwe has celebrated her friend and colleague, Lizzy Gold on her birthday today, October 16.

Taking to her Instagram page,the thespian described the celebrant as her “ghen ghen friend” and “friend wey Dey worry,”.

Mary Igwe revealed that with Lizzy Gold, it’s all about “us winning,” meaning that she is always supportive of her(Mary) success.

She went on to thank God for Lizzy’s life and prays that she continues to be blessed.

While expressing her love for her friend, the brand influencer encouraged her to keep winning.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday my ghen ghen friend,

My friend wey Dey worry 🤣

With you it’s all about us winning.

I thank God for your life.

And I pray lines continually fall in pleasant places for you 🙏.

Keep winning baby.

Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@lizzygoldofficial”

See below:

