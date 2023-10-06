Just a few weeks after showing off his multi-million naira mansion on his birthday, Nigerian singer, Spyro has announced the purchase of another luxury home.

The music star took to social media to share the good news with his fans.

Sharing photos of his new mansion l, Spyro urged his fans to stay believing and consistent as “the year is not over yet for miracles”.

He also thanked the real estate company Premium Homes 1 for building his dream homes and pushing him to invest in properties

In his words:

“Another One … NEW MUSIC ,NEW HOME The year ain’t over yet for miracles to happen stay believing and consistent.”

“@premiumhomes1 thank you for always building my dream homes and pushing me to go hard on properties, oh and thanks for the discounts too. where is the next site pls.”

See below:

