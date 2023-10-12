Popular comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known by his stage name Oga Sabinus has explained why he chose to shave of his signature dreads after many years.

It would be recalled that the 28-year-old skitmaker who has been keeping his black dreads for years decided to shave everything off, keeping a low cut.

During a recent interview, Mr funny as he’s fondly called was asked about what had motivated his decision to do so.

He revealed that he had been keeping the hair for a long time and it had become too much of a burden for him.

According to him, the hair has become an impediment that is preventing him from thinking straight.

He also added that low cut was the hair he used to become famous but only took up dreads after becoming popular.

Watch him speak below: