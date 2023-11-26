Former Big Brother Naija star, Bella Okagbue has reacted after a fan demanded a refund of the money she spent on voting for her.

Recall that during a Question and Answer session by the reality star a few days ago on her story saw a fan who described the reality star as rude and different from the Bella she voted for while in the house.

Reacting to this, Bella asked if there was a way to pay back the votes as she was tired of fans with negative energy and their complaints.

A few days after making such a comment, a fan sent her a DM to demand a refund of the amount of N2.5 million naira she spent to vote for her while in the Big Brother house.

“Good evening man, you said we should tell you how much we spent voting for you in the BBNaija house. I have checked mine. It’s N2.5 million naira. Kindly send it to this account. God bless you”.

In reaction to the message, Bella hilariously responded, “I don’t know but this made me laugh”.