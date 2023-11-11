The reaction of a Nigerian father to a video of his daughter twerking on TikTok sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

The lady was seen shaking her backside and twerking in the first video, which was posted on TikTok.

Within days, the video received thousands of likes and hundreds of shares on social media.

Just days later, the father of the lady, whose name has been identified as Blessing, eventually came across the video of his daughter.

He was heard complaining bitterly about his daughter’s actions, expressing disapproval of her choice to engage in shaking her backside.

He was heard asking her, “Blessing, is this how we trained you?”

The reaction of the father made its way to the internet, with many individuals storming the comment section of the post to voice their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

Silvert kome: “‎Ur dad is even calm sef very very calm.”

AdeBillionss!: “‎I was thinking y’all didn’t have family.”

aishamarco813: “‎The dad is rethinking why he named his daughter blessing atp.”

tmv: “‎It’s always the gals named Blessing.”

Hypeman lucky7: “‎Make jiggy rest he thinks we are in the 70’s…blessing do more video.”

MK: “‎He’s asking the real questions… are they paying you.”

ade-classic: “‎The fact that we’re namesake makes me laugh.”

Gulliver: “‎Your daddy be like; Blessing, your mate dey challenge book, you dey challenge ceiling.”

E N I O L A: “‎Daddy please forgive blessing she was trynna make us happy Yunno.”

Didintle.ww: “‎I don’t want to see you for Christmas, my sista have a lovely festive.”

~HER MAJESTY~: “‎So like this blessing no dey go home for Christmas.”

NAKH deco: “Blessing has blessed the instagram.”

___Oyinkan__: “‎Remain where you’re, I wan cry your dad is even soft with his words.”

Andzi: “‎Low-key heart broken, he’s so disappointed. I would apologise immediately.”

numbers503: “‎I just had too see what he saw… mam?? Your dad thattt video ahhhh!”

brendabarbara1043: “‎please do the trend for reading, am sure you don’t want to miss Christmas.”

Watch the video below: