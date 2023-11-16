Russian-born Nigerian actress, Fari Elysian, opens up on the tragic story of losing three of her friends to complications arising from botched BBL surgeries.

The delectable screen diva revealed that these friends died due to complications following the butt lift procedures to enhance backside.

Fari discussed this troubling experience in a recent episode of The Time podcast, hosted by media personality, Victoria Gure and Folasade Abimbola.

She said:

“We just started short films, Afro Tales, whereby in every episode we give people different stories; stories that everybody can relate to.

“Also being a position whereby I lost three women that I knew because of BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. And it wasn’t a funny feeling. You know somebody and the next thing you hear is that she had a complication, she couldn’t walk and then she died.

Different cases. So, I had to go into it [BBL] deeper. We had to write a story about that. And we did one episode of Afro Tales that was about BBL.”