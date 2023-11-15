CDQ, a famous singer, has responded to his colleague Odumodublvck, who accused him of lying after he said he didn’t like his music.

CDQ recently stated in an interview that he doesn’t understand what Shallipopi and his colleague, Odumodublvck, are singing.

He stated that music is something which is deep to him, and not just about how many streaming numbers the music has to its name.

However, the Odumdublvck shared a screenshot where CDQ came to his DM to praise his music.

The message written by CDQ read …

“Bad boy I fxck with your sound my brother.”

Odumodublvck captioned the tweet: “AH! EGBON. NO BE SO O. 😂😂😂😂 #EZIOKWU“

Reacting to this, CDQ explained that because he likes his sound does not necessarily mean that he likes his music lyrics.

He wrote …

“Fxck wit ur sound doesn’t mean fxck with ur lyrics bra. I was only trying to encourage so @odumodublvck no gas ursef up o, u dey bring my dm com out to do news lol…

Everyone out here know say CDQ is dat guy dat don’t give a fxck abt no fxckin body be u or anything, I’m very expensive n I’ll say it as it is. Mugabe,”

See the post …