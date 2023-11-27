Budding Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh has accused actor and nightlife enthusiast, Yhemolee, of assault over refusal to greet him.

Lil Frosh took to his Instagram story to claim that he recently had an encounter with Yhemolee, who slapped him at a recent event.

Expressing his anger and frustration, the former DMW Records signee revealed that he had done nothing to provoke the actor’s action while he emphasized not knowing him.

In a now-deleted Instagram story post, he wrote;

“@yhemo_lee Wettin I do your mama wey make you slap me? God will judge you! Na by force to greet? I no sabi your papa from anywhere and you come slap me cause I no greet you? God will judge you unless I do anything to you!”

See netizens reactions below;

Updateboyx said: “E reach time to face your fellow man, you come online dey complain but you sabi be@t woman. Abi u think say we don forget. Dey play.”

Official_M5_ wrote: “Lol 😂 Why you con Dey cry 😂😂😂 Alaye move on joorrr.. nah normal thing for street 🤣 Una go still chill later for future 🥲 A yi moye igbaju sere Lori street wey Dey xup everyday 🤣 chop your own lock up 🥲.”

ChefAustino said: “This Yhemolee de fum really Egbon Adugbo for this industry ooo, so Lil Frosh just chop no greeting slap like that 😂😂😂.”