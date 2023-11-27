A Nigerian employer sparked online uproar by sharing his cook’s food bill for a week’s supply of stew and vegetable soup.

The bill listed high prices: turkey at N7,000/kg, chicken at N6,000/kg, fish at N6,000/kg, cow leg at N6,000/kg, ponmo at N2,000/kg, among other items totaling N40,500.

Expressing concern over Lagos’ food inflation, he highlighted the stark difference in prices compared to national levels.

Netizens, however, contested the inflated prices, leading to the cook reducing costs after facing Twitter criticism and scrutiny.

In an update, the employer noted adjustments made, including lower chicken, turkey, and fish prices following discussions with the cook.

This incident drew attention to the significant price variations and sparked discussions about the realities of food costs in Lagos.

Cook sends me a bill for Stew and vegetable soup for this week. A stark reminder that Food inflation in Lagos is higher than the Nation. 😫 All eyes on the @cenbank and their inflation targeting going forward #food #inflation #costofliving pic.twitter.com/aKlilKQN3W — Rotus (@Rotankwot) November 26, 2023