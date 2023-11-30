Nigerian rapper, Oladips has called out his colleague, Qdot for coming online to announce that he was alive when even his family wasn’t sure about his situation.

Oladips was rumoured to be dead but Qdot had debunked it on his Instagram page.

He claimed that he had been through a lot and would share the details with the public as soon as he felt better.

Oladips blasted Qdot for debunking his death, saying that they’ve not spoken since the 2nd of January, 2022 but he made it seem like he had just gotten off the phone with him.

He lamented the fact that anything could have happened because he went through a lot. He claims to have proof and promises to tell the story in full.

See photos below: