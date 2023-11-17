Amidst the revelation of the popular rapper and singer, Oladips faked his death to promote his latest album, netizens have accused him of being jealous of the late Mohbad‘s demise.

The rapper was declared dead by his management on Tuesday, November 14.

However, his death was debunked by his colleague and friend, Qdot who implied that it was a stunt planned by his management.

Netizens, however, have insisted on going along with the reports of his death; doing necessary burial rites, and candlelight procession.

See reactions below:

gungirl001 said: “He got jealous of late Mohbad’s streams and wished it was him. what he doesn’t understand is that… unlike him…Mohbad was extremely gifted.”

_ade.bola said: “Death self don Dey fear Nigerian 😂 look like evryone is not scared about it anymore.”

Mbahdeyforyou wrote: “We must do Oladips burial o”

Dhavidote stated: “Dead or alive, we must do candlelight for am.”

fati_wey_no_fat said: “Dress code and location abeg 😂😂I no ft cry in vain….na me know how many drop of tears wey waste yesterday.”