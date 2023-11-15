Popular socialite, Cuppy reveals the startling reason behind her decision to forgo pursuing success in the corporate world of working behind desks.

The stylish and socialite is well-known for her exuberance and joie de vivre, and she loves engaging in exciting activities such as DJing in the entertainment industry.

Despite being the billionaire businessman’s daughter, she disclosed that she decided against pursuing her own career in the corporate sector.

Cuppy explained why she felt this way: if she had entered the corporate world, where she would be stumbling through piles of paperwork behind desks, she would not have experienced the same level of happiness as she does doing what she loves.

She revealed the revelation along with a picture of herself looking like a corporate lady in an office.

She wrote:

“On days, like this, I think about how I could have

chased corporate success and had a more

linear path but wouldn’t be as happy.„”

See the post below: