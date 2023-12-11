A young Nigerian woman made a lot of people smile when she tried on her new wig on her brother, who looked amazing and put together.

The video of a little child who looked so lovely that some people thought he was a girl has generated a range of responses.

The youngster is shown in the Tiktok video, which was posted by @mimanuked001, with his elder sister, who is seen using him as a mannequin while making a wig.

The boy shook his head a few times, clearly enjoying the process. He is the only boy in their family, according to Mima.

His attractiveness was unavoidable, and some even said that he looked more appealing than some of the girls.

In reaction, chrisyoun0 said: “This guy fine pass most girls.”

TOXIC Nicky commented: “I was thinking he is a girl.”

Sad_pony said: “Ahhh nah me be this. Them don brush wig tire for my head.”

lil centinal said: “Not me admiring the beauty before realizing in the end that he was a boy.”

