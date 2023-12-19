Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has recounted a chilling tale of discovering a charm during his time living with Davido.

He made this revelation on the Zero Conditions podcast.

One evening, after a shower in his room in Davido ‘s house, Peruzzi reached for a jacket in his wardrobe.

As he donned it, something scary fell out – a tied bundle containing various fetish materials.

He believes this “juju” was deliberately placed in his jacket, presumably with malicious intent to inflict harm.

Despite the unsettling discovery, Peruzzi claims his “strong head” shielded him from the charm’s negative effects.

“While I was staying at Davido’s house, one evening I took a shower and then went to the wardrobe to dress, I wore my shirt and pants. And then one jacket was just telling me, ‘Wear me, wear me.’

“I don’t know how to explain this but I carried the jacket and while I was trying to wear it, something fell and I looked I saw jazz tied and everything. Juju, better juju in my room in a jacket that just came from the laundry. Na say my head strong na e make I see am.” he said.

He relocated from Davido’s residence around the time his partner, Chioma, became pregnant with their late son, Ifeanyi. This suggests the event transpired sometime between 2019 and 2020.

Peruzzi chose not to tell Davido about the juju finding. Only Late Obama DMW, Davido’s close associate, was privy to this information.

