Nigerian music sensation, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has shared the incredible account of his journey from being broke at the start of 2023 to what he calls “double blessings.”

The “Who Is Your Guy” hitmaker expressed thankfulness, praising God and crediting his success to his faith in God’s promises.

Spyro took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) to reminisce on his life-changing year, during which he not only overcame financial difficulties but also gained tremendous achievement.

His tweet referred to the unusual turn of events that saw him emerge from a difficult situation to a position of riches.

“I started the year broke, and now double blessings everywhere. God will always fulfill his promise,” Spyro wrote.

The singer made headlines back in April 2023 for a spectacular display of wealth when he spent millions on two residences.