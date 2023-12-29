Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile has opened up how she was born blind and overcame it with fervent prayers.

The singer revealed that her parents faced a huge challenge when she was born without the ability to open her eyes.

Chidinma claimed that her parents made every effort to help her sight, but it was all in vain.

After much fasting and fervent prayer, a miracle occurred, restoring her vision.

When Chidinma eventually opened her eyes, she noted that they were blood red.

In her words:

“I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all and ofcus it became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get these baby to see, everything they tried medically proved abortive and we had to resort to God.”

Watch her speak below: