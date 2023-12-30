Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable has shared some great words of wisdom with his fans and followers regarding prayer for the coming year.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner was seen amidst some ladies in a video where he was giving his key to success.

He had recently fought and defeated his fellow celebrity, Charles Okocha in a boxing tournament.

Sharing his tips for greatness he said;

“When you dey pray, prayer becomes a habit.

You no understand?

If prayer becomes a habit, success becomes a lifestyle.

Accept your past without regret, handle your present with confidence.

See some reactions to the video

@ask4ken3000 wrote: “Perfectly said, if you dwell on the past, it will definitely affect your present and future”

@ElvincineA reacted: “Nah Charles him dey talk too😂😂”

@DamilolaTolu1 said: “Na portable advice I wan dey follow now”

@letpeacerayne wrote: “Portable the motivational speaker hehe”