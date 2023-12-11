The well-known Nanny Rosie talks about her time spent working in Lebanon and how difficult it was to maintain concentration when she missed her far-off family.

After her heartfelt viral moment while saying goodbye to her boss, Rosie has been a hot topic of conversation on social media for the last two weeks.

The conversation covered a variety of topics, including her holiday enjoyment, her dark moments, her service to her Lebanese boss, and the prospect of a new job.

Most people who watched the videos showing her interacting with her employers and their kids came to the conclusion that she was a happy and content worker.

The employer’s recent request that Nanny Rosie return to Lebanon with her kids served as more evidence for this belief.

But when you consider Rosie’s most recent admission, it seems that her time in the Gulf was not as happy as she claimed.

She admitted in a video that it took her a long time to get used to her new job, which was located far from her home.

In her words;

“Staying there for two years was not easy. First month, It gets very lonely, you’ll miss your family. I would sit with my employer’s baby, remember my own in Kenya, and just break into tears. It was so horrible for me, I suffered; not because I didn’t have everything I wanted; my madam was giving me everything but I missed home.”

