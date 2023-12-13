Musician, Portable makes headlines on social media as he is spotted gifting gold necklaces he had bought for his U.S. tour to the artists on his record label.

The singer was spotted carefully putting the gold necklace around his neck with one of his recently signed artists in a video that has received thousands of likes.

The singer graciously accepted the gift and took a seat, smoking a cigar and wearing multiple gold necklaces around his neck.

Many Nigerians were prompted to respond to the Nigerian singer’s action by flooding the post’s comment section with their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

IDGAF_BOU_YOU: “‎Lord of iron.”

Tyler Braden: “‎portable u be werey oooo, wen u dey wear fake chain for dis boy and u dey proud of it like dis.”

ZumiDAzumi: “‎E go collect ham back, you just abuse him papa.”

karennoga50: “‎Wetin portable pack full body like this.”

Rich young: “‎Portable nah real werey lol.”

Jay_Fresh: “‎Them bless you with iron.”

Ayoola: “‎Nah record label get am.”

xmany01: “‎Portable buy confirm Gold for these boys nah.”

CooljewelbyEnny: “‎Dey play with all this jewelry.”

Aderayo& Troy: “‎Make portable no go try swim.”

mikkyleeogunmuyiw: “‎Sah no go near electric.”

