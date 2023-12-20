Pete Edochie, a seasoned Nollywood actor, is making news these days after receiving a prestigious chieftaincy title.

The well-known actor shared the good news with his followers on his official Instagram page.

Pete Edochie disclosed in his post that the title, which comes from his mother’s homestead, came to him at the most unanticipated time in his life.

Pete Edochie took the time to instruct his supporters on how to greet him and pronounce his new chieftaincy title during his announcement.

He wrote: “New Chieftaincy Title: IBOBO Umuleri…. Pronunciation: Umueri….. Umueri being my maternal home.”

See reactions below:

luchydear said: “See resemblance! That of a Lion!! You’re truly the Lion of Africa.. EBUBEDIKE!!!❤️❤️”

hypemanguru wrote: “Make yul go find another daddy becos this one don belong to us. Na our daddy be dis @yuledochie abeg go find ur own o”

yusufakeem2023 penned: “Congratulations sir wish Mr coconut head can follow all ur good steps, I pray God deliver him from Judy’s charm.”

jnrpope wrote: “THE REAL ODOGWU”

