BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has gushed over Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

The actor took to his Instagram story to reveal that he met the music diva for the first last night.

The general was deeply impressed by Tiwa’s beauty.

Pere Egbi described Tiwa Savage as a “mesmerizing beauty,” highlighting her physical attractiveness.

He shares his excitement with his followers, suggesting that meeting Tiwa was a meaningful experience for him.

“Met @tiwasavage last night in person and my goodness, she is a mesmerizing beauty!” He wrote.

Indeed, Tiwa Savage is a beauty to behold.

See his below;

ALSO READ:“You will always have my utmost respect.Na woman you be” Ufuoma McDermott showers praises on Iyabo Ojo amid N500m lawsuit from Naira Marley