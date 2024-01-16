Famous Nigerian actor, Junior Pope rains words of praises on his mother-in-law as he celebrates her birthday with a heartfelt note.

He shared photos of his wife’s mother and lavished beautiful words on her for being an amazing person to him.

He described her as phenomenal and noted how she prays for the family and stands for the truth alwaays.

Junior pope went on to wish her many more wonderful years and other beautiful birthday wishes.

In his words:

“Happy Birthday To An Awesome Mother Inlaw, The type of mother Inlaw everyone would pray for…… A mother-in-law whose daughter’s happiness is of utmost priority.

“A phenomenal woman, A woman who prays and stands for the truth no matter what……Exceptionally Kind; The Blessed Womb That Gave Birth to the “ Envy Of All Women” My Wife @dopeevents007 @qutejay

“For So Many Reasons And Because Of Your Magnificent Personality and love for God and your children, I will always love and treat your daughter right despite all odds…….

“Happy birthday ma and may God continue to bless and protect you in good health and perpetual Wealth…… Amen

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MA, I am proud, happy, lucky, and blessed to have a mother-in-law like you.”

