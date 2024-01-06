Desola Afod, the wife of Yoruba Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, has been labeled a “woman with low self-esteem” following her recent statement in which she promised never to leave her husband.

In an interview with Debbie Shokoya on her Talk Show, the mother of four boys vowed she would never leave her husband, even if he cheated.

She stated that leaving her husband due to infidelity would not guarantee that the next man she met would be faithful to her.

Desola stated that, while her husband is not perfect, he is a good man, and she sees no reason to leave him as long as he does not physically assault her.

“Kunle Afod is not perfect but he is a good man. If I decide to leave him based on what people say or what he did, I will still meet the same thing where I’m going.

“Let me get this straight, you ask that I leave my husband because he is cheating, will the new man I am going for not cheat? Debby, I won’t lie to you, it’s a lie it is a big lie. I tell people to always persevere understand themselves and be tolerant. And like I said, no marriage is perfect”.

Reacting to her interview, netizens tagged her as a woman with low self-esteem they berated her for such a statement.

One Everything Mayowa wrote, “Sorry but this interview is not only embarrassing but it’s giving me pick me vibes. Does this woman know there are sexually transmitted diseases that are not curable

One Culcookies wrote, “God teach me to raise my daughters right! What kind of illiteracy is this? Low self-esteem and thinking you are unworthy are simply why a woman accepts cheating and because Nigeria isn’t open to women becoming more

One Annie Bestowed wrote, “Low self-esteem. Anyways you live your choice

One Loveliness wrote, “If low-self esteem was a person. You open door to disrespect after you’ll as who raised these men. The question should be who enable these men”.