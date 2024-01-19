Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards has reacted to the news of his fellow musician, Moses Bliss getting engaged to his girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn.

Taking to Instagram, the gospel minister expresses mock disbelief that, while he’s still unmarried, everyone is focused on Moses’s engagement, putting him in the “hot seat” – the center of attention for marriage questions.

While celebrating God’s faithfulness, the singer declared that all the “phone calls back and forth,” the couple were having were worth it as they are now engaged.

He suggested that he played a supportive role in the relationship’s development.

Finally, Frank Edwards offered sincere congratulations to both Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, calling her his “Amazing Angel.”

He wrote;

“I’m glad to be part of this journey from hello & hi 😂 and I said to them .. as my own never set y’all wanna put me on a hot seat 😂🤣 even as I was mixing the wedding song I was thinking .. chai wetin people go talk ohh 😂😂 but this here is a testimony of Gods faithfulness!! All the phone calls back and forth was worth it !! When Jesus says yes nobody can say No.. congratulations @mosesbliss & your Amazing Angel !!! 💕💕💕”

See below;

