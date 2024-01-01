Grace Makun, the wife of celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has advised Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie to change her surname on Instagram.

She gave the advice after May took to her page to reflect on the past year – 2023, which she said stole her flesh and blood leaving her in the most devastating state.

The businesswoman has been bearing Yul’s surname on her pages despite being estranged following the actor’s marriage to colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul and May’s 16-year-old son, Kambiichukwu passed away last year after he slumped while playing football in school.

Sharing a worship video on her Instagram account on Monday, May expressed the grief and devastation that the year brought.

Reacting, Grace said the first step towards healing is for her take down her estranged hubby’s family name and take up her own.

“Make we comot this IG name first…. 2024. Grab your own identity and flourish with it. May God continue to strengthen you,” she wrote.

