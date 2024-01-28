Grammy nominated superstar singer, Davido, has followed his estranged ex-signee, Lil Frosh on Instagram amidst the singer’s effort to clear his name.

This is coming after Lil Frosh came out on social media to reaffirm his innocence, two years after his ex-girlfriend, Cute Gemini accused him of domestic abuse which led to the termination of his contract at Davido’s record label, DMW Records.

According to Lil Frosh, he was framed by his ex-girlfriend who used an allergic reaction that caused her face to swell up as proof of domestic violence.

While still pleading for the reinstatement of his contract at his former record label, Davido has since followed him back on Instagram.

A check on his profile revealed that two years after the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker terminated his contract and cut off contacts with him, he has now followed him on the image-sharing platform.