Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has made a new revelation about himself.

Pete Edochie’s son stated that he is not a normal human being, but rather a reinforced spiritual steel. Further explaining, he stated that God Almighty designed him to shake the world for his divine purpose.

For the doubting Thomas, he told them to go spiritual and ask questions, while adding that anyone would come at him with darkness, with get blinded by his light.

He added that his journey has just begun and he is God’s special soldier.

Yul Edochie made this revelation on his Instagram page, he said;

“I’m not a normal human being.

I’m a reinforced spiritual steel.

Designed by God Almighty to shake the world for His divine purpose.

Go spiritual and ask questions.

If you come at me with darkness, my light will blind you.

The journey is just beginning.

.

GOD’S SPECIAL SOLDIER.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

EZEDIKE 1.

ODOGWU”