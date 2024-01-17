Controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan has issued a stern warning to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie for promoting an illegal skincare brand.

This comes after Yul Edochie attracted Tiktoker’s notice with a social media post he made on Instagram promoting a skincare product.

He asked the controversial actor to thread carefully in a recent video that he posted on social media because he didn’t want to get into arguments with him.

VeryDarkMan asked the actor to stop making videos promoting unregistered products because he believed that people in the country already do not like the both of them, even though he is aware that Yul Edochie is the most hated.

He went on to discuss how important it is for Nigerians to only purchase goods that have been authorized and registered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He wrote: “I don’t want to have any wahala with you oo, avoid my own area, abeg 5 post that business will crash fr, avoid me and do the right thing rather tell them to do the right thing @nafdac_ng look this up.”

Watch the video below: