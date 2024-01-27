Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has celebrated her triplets siblings in their 6th birthday today.

This comes weeks after she introduced them to her fans.

Hilda first introduced her siblings to the world in a heartwarming video.

Back then, the influencer revealed that she is over 20 years older than them.

Now, the former Guinness World Record holder is showering her little ones with love on their special day.

Hilda Baci shared beautiful birthday photos of the triplets on Instagram, along with a sweet message:

In her caption, the chef described them as her babies as she professes her undying love for them.

“Today is for my babies my triplets are 6yrs today I love you so much my babies ❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

See below;

