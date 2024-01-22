Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has claimed that he invented the viral slogan “No gree for anybody”.

The much maligned actor revealed that he was frequently told he created the slogan that went viral at the start of the year.

According to Yul Edochie, people said the slogan came from a post he made on December 29, 2023 on Instagram and Facebook.

Yul Edochie disclosed that after thorough investigation, it has become obvious that it is true and he deserves some accolades.

In his words: “People have been telling me that it was Yul Edochie who started the slogan ‘NO GREE FOR ANYBODY’. They said it came from a post I made on the 29th of December, 2023 on Instagram and Facebook, from there it went viral.

I have investigated the matter. E be like na true oo. So make una dey give me my credit oo. 🕺🕺🕺”

