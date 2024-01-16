Mbah, a popular Twitter personality, has expressed joy after finding his soulmate on the microblogging platform.

The influencer has been trolled numerous times on social media due to his bald head.

However, things are shaping up for him as Mba finally finds his soulmate in another bald female on the app.

She immediately reciprocates his affection and looks forward to making bald babies.

@Emydollarssssssss wrote: “Oga na barb she barb, but your own na follow come”

@StarBede said: “We are expecting a wedding then 🤣🤣”

@KeneCFC commented: “Una go dey tap una head randomly. See enjoyment 😩”

@omo_iya_tuwo said: “I wonder how the babies will look like 😹😹😹”

@bizmarkzee1 commented: “Una no even need mirror for una house. Na to dey use each other’s head dey