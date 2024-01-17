Ade, who survived Tuesday, January 16,’ explosion that shook Ibadan, Oyo State, has talked about coming dangerously close to death.

Ade captured the aftermath of the traumatic incident in a post on social media that included a photo of himself covered in dust.

The blast, which happened on January 16, rocked Bodija and the surrounding area, causing panic among the locals.

The young man thought about the aftermath of the explosion, the shock and confusion that engulfed the area.

He wrote;

“I escaped.

“I don’t even know what’s happening here in Ibadan, but we are safe.

“All we heard was a massive blast”

In reaction, @Martolexx said; “TINUBU should intervene immediately pls.”

@FridayVictor116 asked; “Is this ur hair colour or d explosion?”

@Mr_JAGs said; “This is serious … Omo !!!!”

@Kemi_Blues said; “Thank God you’re okay..2 Official_Olayiwola 🦅”

@Im___wayne said “Na when bad thing happen people Dey shout thank you Jesus, see comment 😂😂😂🌚.2 ‘Thank God for you’re safe 🫶’ T.L.B🧑‍💼”

@Bosslegit_001 said; “Thank God for the gift of life ‘And continue with whatever good deeds you’re doing.’”

@ChiefArchitect_ asked; “God of mercy ade what happened, is it a bomb blast?”

