Lil Frosh estranged girlfriend Cute Gemini, has continued to share evidence of domestic abuse by the singer as he attempts to clear his name.

Lil Frosh had come out to address the domestic abuse allegations, claiming that Cute Gemini was framing him and trying to ruin his career.

However, the Tiktoker has now taken to Instagram to dispute his claims sharing series of photos on social media showcasing the aftermath of alleged physical abuse she endured during their relationship.

The photos shared showed the brand influencer with bruises and injuries, showing clear evidence of the serious abuse she says she went through from Lil Frosh.

Cute Gemini stated that she posted the photos in a bid to refute Lil Frosh’s attempt to shift blame onto her, adding that there were several photos and video evidence which she had lost due to his violent behaviour.

She said:

“YES lilfrosh did hit me countless times, it wasn’t just “a slap“, it was never ever just a slap! I never disrespected his mom! I lost so many pictures and video evidence from the previous beatings and these are the only ones I could get my hands on since it’s been years now and I never knew the day would come again where he’ll want to pin everything on my head! He beat me up and hit me at the back of my head with an iron rod, while beating me I hit my head on the wall and that’s when the swelling n internal bleeding started.”

See below;