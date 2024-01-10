Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has sparked mixed reactions on social media as he celebrates his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple with a puzzling birthday note.

The Zazoo crooner’s partner entered a new age today and the singer came online to show his romantic side as he penned her a sweet note.

He lavished praises on her and wished her well on her day, but puzzling for many netizens was the part which many have seem be reading to mean that he doesn’t love her; some have opined that it was simply a punctuation mistake.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to you my queen may GOD bless your new age @ashabi_simple ❤️❤️Na Money 💰 Dey Make Woman Fine No Be Say I Love you ❤️ my Celebrity Queen ❤️ Mother Of One Mummy ATANDA ⭐️ FITILAMI 🌎”

Read some reactions:

Thritshiveng said: “The worst birthday wish have ever seen 😂”

niceethegurl penned: “Punctuations matter 😂”

kekelhair remarked: “No be I love you” it a typographical error 😢”

shes_precious wrote: “Ashabi go frame this post and the caption like this 😂 she don win🏆”

kudoz_maye commented: “How many baby mama portable get self? 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

nickybrown12 stated: “He means that nor be I love you dey make woman look beautiful instead na money dey bring out her beauty. Make una nor Dey reason dust”

See the post below: