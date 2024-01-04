Relationship expert, Blessing CEO, is questioning May Edochie’s decision to keep her married surname, “Edochie,” after her marriage to actor Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie turned sour.

This comes after Yul called his wife out for refusing to drop his name and return his bride price.

In a viral video, Blessing CEO stated that May Edochie should “immediately drop the husband’s surname” since she see Yul is a “bad man”.

Two years have passed since their marital issues began, and in Blessing’s view, keeping the surname signifies May being “under his shadow.”

She said;

“Yul Edochie is so bad as a man, why are you still under his shadow? Why are you still holding his surname? Because if a man is this bad and this demonic, a woman is not supposed to have anything to do with him now. The first thing a woman does when she divorces her husband or when the man does bad is as wicked as Yul, the first thing to do is to yank off his name, Yank off his surname. That is how they do it. Put your father’s name. It’s been two years now and you are still using Yul Edochie. Come out of his shadow”

Watch below:

ALSO READ: Comedian, Shank, shares his dad’s reaction at seeing his house after he ran away from home in 2021