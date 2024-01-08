Nollywood actress, Yul Edochie has eulogized his father, Pete Edochie after he pulled off a birthday surprise for him.

Recall that the actor turned a year older yesterday, December 7.

Taking to his Instagram page, the director shared a video of the moment his father surprised him.

In the video, the Legendary actor organized a special birthday celebration for his son, hiring musicians and singers to serenade him.

Sharing the video, Yul Edochie, who was absent during the birthday celebration, hailed Pete Edochie as the “Lion of Africa” and poured out his gratitude.

He wrote;

“When your father celebrates you this way, what more can you ask for?

The Lion of Africa. @peteedochie

Thank you, Dad.

To my Gee who made it happen, @johnpaulnwanganga1

thank you bro.

May celebration never seize in your life.”

See below;

